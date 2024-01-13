Bulldog Inglés Puppy
12kg
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
BULLDOG PUPPY contributes to supporting the Bulldog puppy's bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorous content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
HEALTHY GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. BULLDOG PUPPY supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.