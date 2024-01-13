Chihuahua Puppy

1.5kg

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Chihuahua Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

High palatability

Chihuahua Puppy satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.

Exclusive kibble: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua puppy’s small jaw.