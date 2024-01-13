Pastor Alemán Puppy
12kg
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
This formula contributes to good bone mineralisation of the GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.
HEALTHY GROWTH & DEVELOPMENT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, it lays the foundation for its future, developing gradually. GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY supports healthy growth, with an optimal supply of energy, proteins, calcium and phosphorous.