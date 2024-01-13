Maxi Adulto - Pouch
10 x 140g
1B - DIGESTIVE HEALTH - LONG TEXT
Large dogs are particularly prone to sensitive digestion. This formula helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.
2B - BONE & JOINT SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
Large dogs' lively temperament combined with a large body mass, puts stress on their joints. This formula helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
4 - HEALTHY COAT
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
3B - OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
During adulthood, large dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for a maximal absorption.