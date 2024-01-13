Maxi Adulto - Pouch

Maxi Adulto - Pouch

10 x 140g

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Large dogs are particularly prone to sensitive digestion. This formula helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Large dogs' lively temperament combined with a large body mass, puts stress on their joints. This formula helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

HEALTHY COAT

Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

During adulthood, large dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for a maximal absorption.