Mini Adulto - Pouch

12 x 85g

1B - WEIGHT MAINTENANCE - LONG TEXT

Lively and full of charm, small dogs are bursting with energy. This formula helps maintain dogs' ideal weight by perfectly meeting their specific energy needs through an adapted calorie content.

2B - STRONG & HEALTHY BONES - LONG TEXT

Small dogs could be active and vigorous. This formula helps maintain healthy bones with a right balance of nutrients.

3B - OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT - LONG TEXT

During adulthood, small dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.

4 - HEALTHY COAT

Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.