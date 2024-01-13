Mini Adulto - Pouch
12 x 85g
Lively and full of charm, small dogs are bursting with energy. This formula helps maintain dogs' ideal weight by perfectly meeting their specific energy needs through an adapted calorie content.
Small dogs could be active and vigorous. This formula helps maintain healthy bones with a right balance of nutrients.
During adulthood, small dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.