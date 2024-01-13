Mini Adult 8+

Alimento seco para perros

Tamaños disponibles

1kg

3kg

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in small breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Enhanced palatability

Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.

Adapted energy

Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.