Maxi Puppy - Pouch
Alimento húmedo para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
10 x 140g
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Perfect chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.