West Highland Adult
pa.productGrid.productCategoryDryFoodForDog
pa.existingFormats.existingFormats
pa.existingFormats.whatIsTheRightPortion
1.5kg
3kg
pa.productDetails.productDetailsTitle
pa.benefits.benefitsTitle
Coat health
Compared to other dog breeds, the West Highland White Terrier has a rough coat and delicate skin. This formula contains specific amino acids for hair growth as well as fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for skin health.
5C. HEALTHY DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.