Hepatic Canino Wet
1 x 200g
1 x 420g
Low copper
Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.
Electrolyte balance
Adapted electrolyte intake to help dogs with liver insufficiency.
High energy
Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.