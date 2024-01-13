Hepatic Canino Wet

1 x 200g

1 x 420g

Low copper

Low level of copper to help reduce its accumulation in liver cells.

Electrolyte balance

Adapted electrolyte intake to help dogs with liver insufficiency.

High energy

Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of an adult dog without overloading the stomach.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.