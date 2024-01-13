Skintopic Small Dog

Alimento seco para perros

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS

5A. ITCHING RELIEF

Scientifically proven to relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.

5B. SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.

5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Small dogs can be at risk of developing urinary stones and prone to oral health issues such as tartar.