Skintopic Small Dog
Alimento seco para perros
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1.5kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
5A. ITCHING RELIEF
Scientifically proven to relieve itchy skin, improving quality of life in dogs sensitive to environmental allergens.
5B. SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY
Formulated with unique complexes to support the skin’s natural protective barrier and immunity.
5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Small dogs can be at risk of developing urinary stones and prone to oral health issues such as tartar.