Puppy training and play
Three reasons to train your puppy
It’s good for their physical and mental wellbeing
Training helps your puppy to cope with unfamiliar experiences and helps to prevent fear of meeting new people, so they may be more comfortable in social situations. Building training into your pet’s playtime also makes use of all that extra energy and keeps them happy and healthy.
You can spend some quality time together
Dogs are social animals and love being by your side. Training provides a perfect opportunity to understand your puppy's temperament, have fun together and build a bond.
Trained puppies are well-behaved puppies
Even a little training can make your puppy much easier to live with. So, whether they are left on their own at home or joining in the fun at a family get-together, you’ll have the confidence of knowing that they will be friendly, obedient and fun to be around.
Dogs are by nature pack animals. So, spending hours alone at home may be stressful to your puppy. This abandonment ‘anxiety’ can lead to chewing, soiling and barking. That’s why it’s important to prepare your puppy for spending time on their own.
Puppy training tips
Letting your puppy know that they have done something right is an important part of the training process. Try using a low-calorie snack, a healthy treat, or use kibble from their daily food portion. Other non-food related rewards can be praise, attention or their favourite toy. All of these will act as an incentive to repeat good behaviour.
Training sessions don’t have to be complicated or last for hours. After a while, your puppy’s attention may start to wander. So, go for short, frequent training sessions . You may have to repeat the same session a few times.
Puppy schools are a great way to introduce your pet to new skills and get professional training advice. This experience will help to socialise your puppy and encourage them to get used to being around other people and dogs.
In the early months of life your puppy’s brain is constantly growing and developing. That’s why starting training early, when they are most receptive to new experiences, is so important.
To help your puppy understand, it’s vital to be consistent. You shouldn’t allow something one day that you forbid another, for example. When it comes to training, the best approach is to always use the same words for the same commands, and encourage family members to use the same language.
How to house train your puppy
Puppies often aren’t fully house trained when you first bring them home. Getting your puppy into a regular routine and paying attention to their behaviour can help to keep little accidents to a minimum.House training your puppy
Teaching your puppy the basics
How to train your puppy to sit
Repeat these steps several times a day until your dog understands. After this, continue to use the hand gesture and gradually remove the treat. Once your dog reliably sits, you can introduce a verbal cue at the same time.
How to train your puppy to lie down
Once your puppy knows how to sit, you can teach them to lie down, by holding a treat, lowering it between their front paws and pulling it away from them. When they lie down, reward them for their good behaviour. Again, continue to repeat this action, slowly phasing out the treat, until your puppy is able to complete the action in any given situation.When you are confident your puppy can complete the action reliably, you can start to associate a verbal action with the command too.
How to train your puppy to wait
Start by getting your dog to sit using a hand gesture and saying the word "Sit". Put your hand in front of you, palm forward, as you say “Stay”
Wait a couple of seconds, then reward your dog for their good behaviour. Now repeat the exercise. Ask your dog to "Sit" but this time step back with the palm of your hand facing your dog and give the “Stay” command. Wait for 3 seconds then step forward and reward your dog.
Repeat these steps gradually increasing how far you step back, giving your dog a reward every time they stay. Don't forget to "release" your dog at the end of every exercise by encouraging them to get up again. You’ll find that you’ll get better results with frequent sessions of several minutes.
How to train your puppy to come to you
When they arrive give them lots of praise and reward them with a treat. Then, give them another treat while you clip a lead on their collar. Once they’ve finished the treat, unclip the lead, stand up and walk away. Now repeat the process from the start.
Practice every day for a few weeks, keeping the sessions short. Make sure you practice in different situations, always with the safety of your dog in mind.
How to train your puppy to heel
As your dog is about to catch up, stop walking and get them to sit. Now, reward your dog for their good behaviour. Repeat these steps for several minutes or until your dog gets tired.
Practice whenever you get the opportunity. Heel walking is an advanced behaviour for a dog so you'll get the best results if you have frequent training sessions over a number of months.
How to continue your puppy’s training
Enrolling your pet in a local puppy school can be a great way to introduce your pet to new skills, and get professional training advice. This experience will also help to socialise your puppy and help them to get used to being around other people and dogs.
While puppies are bundles of energy and quick to learn, they tire easily. So, it’s important to keep training sessions short and allow them to learn slowly and gradually.
Crate training a puppy
Crate training is a safe and simple way to introduce your puppy to living in your home and prevent unwanted behaviour like chewing or soiling.Crate training your puppy
Playing with your puppy
Why is playtime so important for puppies?
Which toys are best for puppies?
Large cardboard box
Rubber toys
Interactive toys
Puzzle feeders
Tips for your puppy’s playtime
Choose appropriate toys
Only choose toys that are the appropriate size for your puppy’s mouth to prevent swallowing. Make sure they're durable and check regularly for tears
Regular play sessions
Dedicate at least two play sessions with your puppy each day, combined with training sessions to maximise fun and learning
Discourage biting
If your puppy bites – stop playing and allow them to calm down
Avoid slippery floors
Choose a room without a slippery floor, so your puppy doesn’t injure themselves
How to socialise a puppy
Socialisation is one of the most important steps in ensuring your puppy grows into a well-balanced, confident adult. It's never too early to start gently introducing your pet to new experiences, people and animals.