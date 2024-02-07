Calm
Alimentos secos para gatos
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Tamaños disponibles
8.8lb
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats exhibiting fearful behaviors in stressful environments and social situations.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES Magnesium
Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus.
FORMULA FEATURES Soluble Fibers
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
FORMULA FEATURES Hydrolyzed
Appeasing nutrients: hydrolyzed milk protein, L-tryptophan.
SENSITIVITIES Stressfull
Stressful situations can make the cat prone to urinary sensitivities and alter litterbox usage.
SENSITIVITIES External Stressors
Cats can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence wellbeing.
SENSITIVITIES Overgrooming
Overgrooming and constant licking may cause hairball formation, hairloss and skin damage.