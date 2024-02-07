GASTROINTESTINAL FIBER RESPONSE
Alimentos secos para gatos
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
8.8lb
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
ADEQUATE ENERGY
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
EASY TRANSIT
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.
S/O INDEX
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.28%, Vitamin E (min.) 330 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3690 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 362 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, psyllium seed husk, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), dried chicory root, egg product, potassium chloride, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vegetable oil, salt, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.