GASTROINTESTINAL FIBER RESPONSE

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

8.8lb

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

ADEQUATE ENERGY

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health. 

EASY TRANSIT

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.

S/O INDEX

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

