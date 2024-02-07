GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN
Complete and balanced food for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
EASY REHYDRATION
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help transition from milk to solid food.
INGREDIENTS : chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), fish oil, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, calcium carbonate, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.29%, Calcium (min.) 0.94%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.36%, Vitamin E (min.) 385 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 220 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 4133 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 475 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).