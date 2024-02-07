GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN

GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN

Alimentos secos para gatos

Complete and balanced food for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.

Tamaños disponibles

4.4lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

EASY REHYDRATION

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help transition from milk to solid food.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image