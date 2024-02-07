GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN ultra soft mousse in sauce

Alimentos húmedos para gatos

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 5.1oz

5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

5C. ADAPTED TEXTURE

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

