MULTIFUNCTION RENAL SUPPORT + HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Alimentos secos para gatos

Therapeutic food for adult cats

Tamaños disponibles

6.6lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

