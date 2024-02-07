MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Alimentos secos para gatos

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

Urinary tract health

Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology. 

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

