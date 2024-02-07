RENAL SUPPORT A

RENAL SUPPORT A

Alimentos secos para gatos

Therapeutic food for adult cats

Tamaños disponibles

3lb

6.6lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image