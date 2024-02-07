RENAL SUPPORT A
Alimentos secos para gatos
Therapeutic food for adult cats
3lb
6.6lb
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.6%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3811 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, soy protein isolate, powdered cellulose, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), chicken by-product meal, wheat, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, salt, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.