RENAL SUPPORT T thin slices in gravy
Alimentos húmedos para gatos
Therapeutic food for adult cats
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1 x 3oz
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 5.1%, Crude Protein (max.) 8.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 969 kcal ME/kg; 82 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, corn flour, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, vegetable oil, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), potassium citrate, calcium carbonate, fish oil, taurine, guar gum, fructooligosaccharides, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide.