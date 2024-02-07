Treats Gastrointestinal Feline
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET GASTROINTESTINAL Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Specific nutrients to support digestive health.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3475 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 1 kilocalorie ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), chicken fat, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium bisulfate, monocalcium phosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.