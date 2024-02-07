Treats Satiety Feline
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY™ Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET SATIETY™ SUPPORT Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
LOW CALORIE
Only 0.9 kcal per treat to support a healthy weight.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.1%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371.25 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 2956 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 0.9 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: chicken by-product meal, powdered cellulose, tapioca, wheat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), dried chicory root, chicken fat, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, fish oil, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.