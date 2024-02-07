Treats Urinary Feline
Otros alimentos para gatos
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Fenine Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® URINARY SO® feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1 x 7.8oz
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports a healthy urinary tract
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.2%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3277 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 1.3 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry), chicken fat, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, egg product, sodium bisulfate, vegetable oil, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.