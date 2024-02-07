Treats Urinary Feline

Treats Urinary Feline

Otros alimentos para gatos

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Fenine Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® URINARY SO® feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 7.8oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

URINARY HEALTH

Supports a healthy urinary tract

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

