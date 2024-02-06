Poodle Puppy
Complete and balanced nutrition for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old. Breed Health Nutrition Poodle Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
2.5lb
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Poodle Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Coat health
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog's state of health and overall well-being. Poodle Puppy with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and a precise protein content helps maintain the Poodle''s woolly coat and continuous hair growth.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Poodle Puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
|2 m
|-
|3 m
|-
|4 m
|-
|5 m
|-
|6 m
|-
|7 m
|-
|8 m
|-
|9 m
|-
|10 m
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|6.6 lb/3 kg
|5/8
|64
|3/4
|72
|3/4
|75
|3/4
|76
|5/8
|69
|5/8
|62
|1/2
|64
|1/2
|54
|13 lb/ 6 kg
|1
|104
|1+1/8
|119
|1+1/4
|126
|1+1/4
|127
|1+1/4
|126
|1+1/8
|114
|1
|102
|7/8
|91
|26 lb /12 kg
|1+5/8
|167
|2
|196
|2+1/8
|209
|2+1/8
|213
|2+1/8
|213
|1+7/8
|192
|1+3/4
|172
|1+1/2
|154