SMALL INDOOR PUPPY
Alimentos secos para perros
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight 9 - 22 lb/4-10 kg) living mainly indoors - Up to 10 months old
Tamaños disponibles
2.5lb
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
NATURALLY PRESERVED WITH NO ADDED ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES, FLAVORS, OR COLORS
Helps reduce stool odor and volume with a combination of prebiotics, highly digestible proteins, and a specific fiber blend.
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Supports an indoor puppy’s growth needs while considering his lifestyle with a precisely controlled energy content.
A journey towards adulthood Transition to ADULT formulas BIRTH 1 MONTH WEANING 2 MONTHS GROWTH 10 MONTHS END OF GROWTH
