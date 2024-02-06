Small Indoor Senior
Complete and balanced nutrition for mature small breed dogs (from 9 to 22 lb) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old
1. HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT
Developed to support healthy aging in small breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants.
3. COAT CONDITION
Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
2. DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY
SMALL INDOOR SENIOR helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.19%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.08%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3637 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 306 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: brewers rice, corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, dried tomato pomace, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, L-tyrosine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, salt, DL-methionine, L-lysine, taurine, calcium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.