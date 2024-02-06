Small Indoor Senior

Alimentos secos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for mature small breed dogs (from 9 to 22 lb) living mainly indoors - Over 8 years old

Tamaños disponibles

2.5lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
Encontrar a un detallista

1. HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT

Developed to support healthy aging in small breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants.

3. COAT CONDITION

Contains precise levels of EPA and DHA to help support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.

2. DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND STOOL QUALITY

SMALL INDOOR SENIOR helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image

