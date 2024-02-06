SMALL PUPPY

PACKAGING TEXT

easyopen / zipsystem cut here to open HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 Dog food XX cups per bag STAGE freshpack Protective atmosphere freshpack: Nitrogen flushed to preserve food freshness and quality. Give your puppy a healthy start in life! A journey towards adulthood Transition to ADULT formulas BIRTH 1 MONTH WEANING 2 MONTHS GROWTH 10 MONTHS END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?