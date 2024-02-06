SMALL PUPPY

SMALL PUPPY

Alimentos secos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight 9 - 22 lb/4 - 10 kg) - Up to 10 months

Tamaños disponibles

2.5lb

14lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
Encontrar a un detallista

1- BRAND TEXT

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A- Endorsement claim 1

DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS

2D- Endorsement claim 4

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.

3A- Commitment claim 1

NATURALLY PRESERVED WITH NO ADDED ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES, FLAVORS, OR COLORS

3E- Commitment claim 5

(QR CODE :) Scan me!

4A- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

4B- Brain development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

4C- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

4D- Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.

4E- Adapted kibble size

No text

PACKAGING TEXT

easyopen / zipsystem cut here to open HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 Dog food XX cups per bag STAGE freshpack Protective atmosphere freshpack: Nitrogen flushed to preserve food freshness and quality. Give your puppy a healthy start in life! A journey towards adulthood Transition to ADULT formulas BIRTH 1 MONTH WEANING 2 MONTHS GROWTH 10 MONTHS END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?

FEEDING GUIDELINE

DAILY FEEDING RECOMMENDATION PUPPY’S AGE IN MONTHS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT XX lb (XX kg) m months = XX oz = XX g cup cups grams water *Subject to product availability KIBBLES ONLY MIX: KIBBLES + WET OR

LEGAL TEXT

Best Before NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.