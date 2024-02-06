STARTER MOTHER & BABYDOG ultra soft mousse in sauce
Alimentos húmedos para perros
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For mothers from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Tamaños disponibles
24 x 5.1oz
1- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2C- Endorsement claim 3
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
3E- Commitment claim 5
(QR CODE :) Scan me!
4A- Tailored taste & texture for babydogs
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
4D- Brain development
Enriched with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
PACKAGING TEXT
ULTRA SOFT MOUSSE IN SAUCE STAGE Dog food
FEEDING GUIDELINE
DAILY FEEDING RECOMMENDATION XX lb (XX kg) adult target weight Cans only 1 can = XX oz (XX g) PUPPY’S AGE IN WEEKS
LEGAL TEXT
(Top layer: ) Royal Canin USA, a division of MARS, Inc. -500 Fountain Lakes Blvd, Suite 100, St. Charles, MO 63301 - USA. NET WEIGHT XX oz (XXX g) (second layer: ) Manufactured by: ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. (Third layer: ) Imported and distributed by:
LEGAL TEXT TRAY
X - X oz (X g) Cans Total Net Weight XX lb (XX kg) Net Weight XX lb (XX kg) STORAGE AND SERVING INSTRUCTIONS: Store unopened cans around 68°F / 20°C. Serve the product at room temperature. Cover and refrigerate any unused portion. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All ROYAL CANIN® products guarantee 100% satisfaction for superior palatability, quality and consistency. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied contact us for support. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. Product color may vary due to natural ingredients. Product shown on tray may vary in appearance from actual product.