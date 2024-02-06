Adult loaf
Alimentos húmedos para perros
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
Skin & coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 76.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Zinc (min.) 45 mg/kg.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1043 kcal ME/kg; 402 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Ingredients: water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork liver, pork by-products, corn meal, brewers rice, salmon, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, vegetable oil, guar gum, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), calcium sulfate, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, potassium chloride, fish oil, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, citric acid, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).