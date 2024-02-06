Adult loaf

Adult loaf

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 13.5oz

1 x 385g

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

Skin & coat

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

Digestive health

A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

S/O Index logo

NO TEXT

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image

Participamos en la salud y el bienestar de las mascotas

Creamos valores para nuestro ecosistema en su globalidad

Estamos comprometidos para hacernos carbono neutral para 2025