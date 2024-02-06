ADVANCED MOBILITY SUPPORT
Alimentos secos para perros
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
8.8lb
26.4lb
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
ADVANCED MOBILITY SUPPORT
In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed ADVANCED MOBILITY SUPPORT.
JOINT NUTRITION
Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
S/O INDEX
'-
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 315 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 220 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3470 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 316 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : brewers rice, wheat, chicken by-product meal, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, pork and cow milk), fish oil, dried plain beet pulp, pork digest (source of collagen), sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, turmeric extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], green tea extract, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.