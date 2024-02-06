ADVANCED MOBILITY SUPPORT

Alimentos secos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Tamaños disponibles

8.8lb

26.4lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

In a clinical study, 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed ADVANCED MOBILITY SUPPORT.

JOINT NUTRITION

Formulated with select nutrients, including collagen, to help protect joint cartilage health.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.

S/O INDEX

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

