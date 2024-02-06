Calm Dog Dry

Alimentos secos para perros

ROYAL CANIN® Calm es alimento nutritivo perfectamente equilibrado que está formulado especialmente para ayudar a los perros que muestran un comportamiento de miedo en situaciones sociales y ambientes estresantes.

Tamaños disponibles

8.8lb

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Salud Digestiva

Una fórmula altamente digestible con un aporte equilibrado de fibras, incluyendo prebióticos, para ayudar a mantener una digestión y un tránsito saludables.

Efecto calmante

Contiene proteínas lácteas hidrolizadas y L-triptófano para ayudar a los perros que muestran un comportamiento de miedo en situaciones sociales y ambientes estresantes.

Barrera cutánea

Formulado para favorecer la barrera protectora natural de la piel para una salud cutánea óptima.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Appeasing nutrients from hydrolyzed milk protein and enriched with L-tryptophan.

Highly digestible protein, soluble and insoluble fibers.

Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA+DHA.

Dogs can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence well-being.

Stressful situations can impact a dog's digestive health, making him prone to gastrointestinal sensitivities.

Excessive licking may cause hair loss and skin damage.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

Participamos en la salud y el bienestar de las mascotas

Creamos valores para nuestro ecosistema en su globalidad

Estamos comprometidos para hacernos carbono neutral para 2025