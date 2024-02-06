Calm Dog Dry
Alimentos secos para perros
ROYAL CANIN® Calm es alimento nutritivo perfectamente equilibrado que está formulado especialmente para ayudar a los perros que muestran un comportamiento de miedo en situaciones sociales y ambientes estresantes.
Tamaños disponibles
8.8lb
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
Salud Digestiva
Una fórmula altamente digestible con un aporte equilibrado de fibras, incluyendo prebióticos, para ayudar a mantener una digestión y un tránsito saludables.
Efecto calmante
Contiene proteínas lácteas hidrolizadas y L-triptófano para ayudar a los perros que muestran un comportamiento de miedo en situaciones sociales y ambientes estresantes.
Barrera cutánea
Formulado para favorecer la barrera protectora natural de la piel para una salud cutánea óptima.
NO TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
NO TEXT
Appeasing nutrients from hydrolyzed milk protein and enriched with L-tryptophan.
NO TEXT
Highly digestible protein, soluble and insoluble fibers.
NO TEXT
Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA+DHA.
NO TEXT
Dogs can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence well-being.
NO TEXT
Stressful situations can impact a dog's digestive health, making him prone to gastrointestinal sensitivities.
NO TEXT
Excessive licking may cause hair loss and skin damage.
NO TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Peso
|Peso Ideal
|Tendencia a tener sobrepeso
|4.4 lb
|1/2 taza
|3/8 taza
|6.6 lb
|5/8 taza
|5/8 taza
|8.8 lb
|7/8 taza
|3/4 taza
|11.0 lb
|1 taza
|7/8 taza
|13.2 lb
|1 1/8 taza
|1 taza
|15.4 lb
|1 1/4 taza
|1 1/8 taza
|17.6 lb
|1 3/8 taza
|1 1/4 taza
|19.8 lb
|1 1/2 taza
|1 3/8 taza
|22.0 lb
|1 5/8 taza
|1 3/4 taza
|26.5 lb
|1 7/8 taza
|1 5/8 taza
|30.9 lb
|2 1/8 taza
|1 7/8 taza
|33.1 lb
|2 1/4 taza
|1 7/8 taza