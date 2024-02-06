GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse

GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - Puppies from weaning to adulthood.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 5.1oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

ADAPTED TEXTURE

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image