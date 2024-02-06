GLYCOBALANCE
Alimentos húmedos para perros
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs
1 x 13.4oz
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
GLUCOMODULATION
Formulated to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose levels.
HIGH PROTEIN
A high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass.
REDUCED STARCH
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch, 15% less than Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult chunks in gravy
MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION
(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Since your veterinarian has recommended this product for your pet, it is especially important to keep the type of food and daily rationing as consistent as possible. Please ask your veterinarian for advice
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.4%, Moisture (max.) 82.0%, Dietary Starch* (max.) 3.4%, Sugars* (max.) 0.8%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 809 kcal ME/kg; 307 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, corn meal, wheat gluten, carrageenan, pork plasma, carob bean gum, guar gum, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, citric acid, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).