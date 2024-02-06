GLYCOBALANCE

GLYCOBALANCE

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 13.4oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

GLUCOMODULATION

Formulated to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose levels. 

HIGH PROTEIN

A high protein content helps to maintain muscle mass. 

REDUCED STARCH

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch, 15% less than Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult chunks in gravy

MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION

(BELOW FEEDING TABLE) Since your veterinarian has recommended this product for your pet, it is especially important to keep the type of food and daily rationing as consistent as possible. Please ask your veterinarian for advice

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

