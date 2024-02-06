Mature Consult loaf in sauce

Mature Consult loaf in sauce

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Tamaños disponibles

12 x 13.5oz

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

VITALITY AND BRAIN HEALTH

Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.

SKIN AND COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

