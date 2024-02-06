Mature Consult Small Dog

Mature Consult Small Dog

Alimentos secos para perros

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

Age may affect vital systems in dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.

DENTAL HEALTH

This formula helps support healthy teeth with kibbles that promote a brushing effect while chewing.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA, L-carnitine.

Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.

Enriched with L-tryptophan.

Aging causes progressive changes in a dog's body. These changes may affect his ability to adapt to the environment.

Aging can cause changes in lean body mass and muscle strength.

Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

