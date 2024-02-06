Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Complete and balanced food for cats and dogs
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
HIGH ENERGY
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
EASY TUBE FEEDING
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes
HIGH PROTEIN
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 9.4%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 78.9%.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 1025 kcal ME/kg; 149 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, gelatin, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, fish oil, vegetable oil, egg product, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, casein, guar gum, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], carob bean gum, inulin, magnesium oxide, sodium carbonate, hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carrageenan.