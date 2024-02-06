Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Complete and balanced food for cats and dogs

HIGH ENERGY

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

EASY TUBE FEEDING

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes

HIGH PROTEIN

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

