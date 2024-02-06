RENAL SUPPORT A
Alimentos secos para perros
Therapeutic food for adult dogs
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
6lb
17.6lb
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 12.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 16.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.4%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
CALORIE CONTENT : This diet contains 3868 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENTS : brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, pork and cow milk), wheat gluten, fish oil, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-tryptophan, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.