RENAL SUPPORT D thin slices in gravy

RENAL SUPPORT D thin slices in gravy

Alimentos húmedos para perros

Therapeutic food for adult dogs

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 13oz

1 x 370g

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.

ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

product details accompanying image

Participamos en la salud y el bienestar de las mascotas

Creamos valores para nuestro ecosistema en su globalidad

Estamos comprometidos para hacernos carbono neutral para 2025