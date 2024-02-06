Treats Gastrointestinal Canine
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET GASTROINTESTINAL Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.5%, Crude Fat (max.) 8.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, .
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3227 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 4.5 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, barley, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, pork and cow milk), dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-lysine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.