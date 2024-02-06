Treats Gastrointestinal Canine

Otros alimentos para perros

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET GASTROINTESTINAL Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Tamaños disponibles

1 x 500g

¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

Encontrar a un detallista

DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO

