Treats Hydrolized Protein Canine
ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET HYDROLYZED PROTEIN Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
Tamaños disponibles
¿Cuál es la cantidad adecuada?
1 x 17.6oz
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
SKIN & DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Supports the health of dogs with food sensitivities
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3632 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 5.8 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry and cow milk), vegetable oil, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, fish oil, salt, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], DL-methionine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.