Treats Urinary Canine
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Canine Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® URINARY SO® canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports a healthy urinary tract
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 18%, Crude Fat (min.) 15%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3720 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 6.7 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
INGREDIENT: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, wheat gluten, salt, egg product, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, calcium sulfate, DL-methionine, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.