Hair And Skin Care
Dry food for cats
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to support a healthy skin and coat.
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. It contains high quality proteins, including specific amino acids, to maintain healthy hair growth and skin renewal.ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care includes an essential combination of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition. The formula also contains soya and borage oil (rich in gamma linolenic acids) as well as fish oil to help your cat maintain a healthy, glossy coat.Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been designed with a number of other key nutrients, such as B-vitamins, amino acids, zinc and copper. Together, these nourish your cat's skin and fur by supporting the skin's barrier function and maintaining optimal skin beauty as well as hair strength and density.The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has been clinically proven to significantly increase coat shine after just 21 days of use.
Poor coat condition?
Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Skin cells are constantly being renewed and have significant nutritional needs. Some cats have sensitive skin reflected in a poor coat condition, but which can be supported by a proper nutritional balance.
Hair & skin care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair & skin care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6
Proven results: the exclusive use of Hair And Skin Care brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Weight (kg)
|INACTIVE (g)
|cup*
|NORMAL (g)
|cup*
|ACTIVE (g)
|cup*
|2
|24
|2/8
|31
|2/8
|37
|3/8
|3
|33
|2/8
|41
|3/8
|49
|3/8
|4
|40
|3/8
|50
|3/8
|60
|4/8
|5
|47
|3/8
|59
|4/8
|70
|5/8
|6
|53
|4/8
|67
|5/8
|80
|5/8
|7
|60
|4/8
|75
|5/8
|89
|6/8
|8
|66
|4/8
|82
|6/8
|98
|7/8
|9
|71
|5/8
|89
|6/8
|107
|7/8
|10
|77
|5/8
|96
|7/8
|115
|1