Instinctive 7+ Gravy

Wet food for cats

Complete feed for cats over 7 years old (thin slices in gravy).

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for cats over 7 years of age, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind. As your cat gets older, its activity levels will naturally decrease over time. ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to support your cat's vitality. Another thing that can change over time is your cat's preferences - certain food that may have been agreeable to its palate before, may no longer be satisfying your cat. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specifically formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats like yours. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an adapted phosphorus content. This helps to support your cat's healthy kidney function. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Instinctive 7+ is also available in a succulent jelly.

BENEFITS

Vitality complex

Helps support vitality due to an exclusive antioxidant complex.

Instinctively preferred

Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

Renal Health

Adapted phosphorus content.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

