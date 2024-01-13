Maine Coon Kitten food is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your kitten in mind. By introducing a nutritious diet from its early days, you're helping to support its long term health as it grows into adulthood. Although your kitten's digestive system is developing, it still remains immature. That's why your kitten requires a diet of high quality protein to support and maintain healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten contains a highly digestible protein known as Low Indigestible Protein (or L.I.P), as well as prebiotics which help to support your kitten's intestinal flora. As your Maine Coon kitten grows, its natural defences continue to develop; the patented complex of antioxidants (such as vitamin E) in ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten food helps in supporting your kitten's natural defences as they develop. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.