ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of Siamese cats like yours in mind. When you give your cat Adult Siamese food, you're ensuring that it receives all the nutritional support it requires.Suitable for adult Siamese cats over 12 months of age, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food has an increased level of protein (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) to help preserve your cat's long, slender and muscular body type. It's also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that's involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism.The specially designed, tube-shaped kibble is easy for your Siamese cat's long and narrow muzzle to grasp; it also encourages prolonged chewing to help support good oral hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food contains highly digestible protein and prebiotics to help support a balance of intestinal flora. The inclusion of a balanced level of minerals will further benefit your cat by helping to support healthy urinary function.