Anallergenic
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Oligopeptides
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.
Allergen restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Precise formula
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are : Extensively hydrolyzed protein mostly composed of pure amino-acids, highly digestible purified starch as the only carbohydrate source, front-line quality processes that include DNA-tests.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|3kg
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|4kg
|64
|5/8
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|5kg
|75
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|6kg
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|7kg
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|8kg
|104
|1 + 1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|9kg
|113
|1 + 2/8
|95
|1
|76
|6/8
|10kg
|122
|1 + 2/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8