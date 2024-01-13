Neutered Satiety Balance
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for adult cats from neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
High fibre
A combination of soluble (psyllium) and insoluble fibres (high water binding capaticy fibres), helps limiting spontaneous consumption by increasing interval time between meals, therefore energy intake
Optimal body weight
A formula with a lower calorie and fat, high fiber content helps the cat keep her optimal bodyweight. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat, maize gluten, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25100 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 49 mg, E6 (Zinc): 148 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 35% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 9.3% - Crude fibres: 9.2%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Cat's weight
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|2 kg
|38 g
|4/8 cup
|30 g
|3/8 cup
|3 kg
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|40 g
|4/8 cup
|4 kg
|62 g
|6/8 cup
|49 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|72 g
|7/8 cup
|58 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|82 g
|1 cup
|66 g
|7/8 cup
|7 kg
|92 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|74 g
|7/8 cup
|8 kg
|101 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|81 g
|1 cup
|9 kg
|110 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|88 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|119 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|95 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING RATION TABLE
|-
|-
|With Neutered Weight Balance
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Weight Balance + Dry
|-
|1 Wet Pouch of Neutered Weight Balance + Dry
|2 kg
|17 g
|2/8 cup
|9 g
|1/8 cup
|3 kg
|29 g
|3/8 cup
|19 g
|2/8 cup
|4 kg
|41 g
|4/8 cup
|28 g
|3/8 cup
|5 kg
|51 g
|5/8 cup
|37 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|61 g
|6/8 cup
|45 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|71 g
|7/8 cup
|53 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|80 g
|1 cup
|60 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|89 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|67 g
|7/8 cup
|10 kg
|97 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|74 g
|7/8 cup