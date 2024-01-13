Neutered Young Male

Neutered Young Male

Dry food for cats

Neutering has a big effect on hormone levels in cats and while these changes have many possible positive outcomes, like more sociable behaviour and longer life expectancy, there is one thing you should know.As soon as 48 hours after surgery~, changing hormones can cause a cat's energy needs to decrease by 30%^ but also increases their appetite by 20%*. This can lead to significant weight gain. The answer? A diet that's precisely right for your neutered pet.Neutered Young Male is a complete diet for adult male cats from neutering to 7 years old.Source: ~Kanchuk, 2003 - ^ Source: Belisto, 2009 - * Source: Fettman, 1997 - 4 Source: Scarlett, 1994

Sizes available

50g

400g

500g

1.5kg

2kg

3.5kg

4kg

10kg

12kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Lean body mass

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass. Protein provide less net energy than carbohydrates. Enriched in L-carnitine, which is a transporter of fatty acid into the mitochondria

Moderate starch

Neutered male cats have a tendency to gain fat mass and are at risk of obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes mellitus. This formula is reduced in calorie density, with a moderate content in starch.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging