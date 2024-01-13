Renal with Tuna CIG

CKD dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level. During CKD, phosphorus is no longer eliminated effectively by the kidneys. A restriction in phosphorus intake is essential to slow down the development of renal disease. Feeding a diet with an adapted fish oil (source of EPA/DHA) content may help to improve the glomerular filtration rate.