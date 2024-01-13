Renal with Tuna CIG
Wet food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CKD dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level. During CKD, phosphorus is no longer eliminated effectively by the kidneys. A restriction in phosphorus intake is essential to slow down the development of renal disease. Feeding a diet with an adapted fish oil (source of EPA/DHA) content may help to improve the glomerular filtration rate.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload. Feeding protein well in excess of the minimum requirements leads to the generation of nitrogen waste products, which accumulate in body fluids when renal excretory capacities are reduced.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents. The kidneys are central to the maintenance of acid base balance. As renal function declines, the capacity to excrete hydrogen ions and reabsorb bicarbonate ions is reduced and metabolic acidosis ensues.
Appetite preference
The specifically designed aromatic profile helps to meet the cat's specific preference. Appetite issues, including food aversion, anorexia and hyporexia are common in cats with CKD.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|(kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|150
|1 3/4
|125
|1 1/2
|100
|1 1/4
|3
|200
|2 1/4
|165
|2
|135
|1 1/2
|4
|245
|3
|205
|2 1/2
|165
|2
|5
|285
|3 1/4
|240
|2 3/4
|190
|2 1/4
|6
|325
|3 3/4
|270
|3 1/4
|220
|2 1/2
|7
|365
|4 1/4
|305
|3 1/2
|245
|3
|8
|400
|4 3/4
|335
|4
|265
|3
|9
|435
|5
|365
|4 1/4
|290
|3 1/2
|10
|470
|5 1/2
|390
|4 1/2
|315
|3 3/4
|Mixed feeding
|Daily ration
|with Renal Feline dry range
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|Lean
|Normal
|Overweight
|(kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 Pouch / day +
|1 Pouch / day +
|1 Pouch / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|2 Pouches / day +
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|g (Dry)/day
|2
|16
|10
|-
|-
|-
|3
|28
|20
|12
|-
|-
|4
|40
|29
|19
|18
|8
|-
|5
|50
|38
|26
|29
|17
|-
|6
|60
|46
|33
|39
|25
|12
|7
|69
|54
|39
|48
|33
|18
|8
|78
|62
|45
|57
|41
|24
|9
|87
|69
|51
|66
|48
|30
|10
|95
|76
|56
|74
|55
|35