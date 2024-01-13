Senior Consult Stage 1 Balance
Dry food for cats
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old.
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.5kg
2kg
3.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Vitality complex
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.
High fibre
Fibres selected for their satiating effect.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, chicory pulp, animal fats, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20700 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 169 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 10% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 7.9% - Phosphorus: 8 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Weight of cat (kg)
|Overweight
|-
|Normal
|-
|Thin
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2
|29
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|37
|4/8
|3
|39
|3/8
|49
|4/8
|49
|5/8
|4
|48
|4/8
|60
|5/8
|60
|6/8
|5
|56
|5/8
|70
|6/8
|70
|7/8
|6
|64
|6/8
|80
|7/8
|80
|1
|7
|71
|6/8
|89
|1
|89
|1 1/8
|8
|78
|7/8
|98
|1 1/8
|98
|1 2/8
|9
|85
|7/8
|106
|1 1/8
|106
|1 3/8
|10
|92
|1
|115
|1 2/8
|115
|1 4/8