Senior Consult Stage 2

Senior Consult Stage 2

Dry food for cats

Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old

Sizes available

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

6kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Age support

A selected of nutrients which meets the nutritionnal needs of ageing cats. Enriched with green-lipped mussel. Reduced phosphorus content.

Maintain ideal weight

Adequate formula and daily rations to help maintain ideal weight in ageing cats.

S/O Index

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging